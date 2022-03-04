Menu
2011 Kia Soul

190,000 KM

Details Features

$7,976

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

4U SX

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

190,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8586725
  • Stock #: 42-1151
  • VIN: KNDJT2A27B7737360

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirror(s), Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear Performance, Back-Up Camera, Rear Bench Seat, ABS, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Driver Air Ba...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

