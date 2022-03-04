$7,976+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,976
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2011 Kia Soul
2011 Kia Soul
4U SX
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$7,976
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8586725
- Stock #: 42-1151
- VIN: KNDJT2A27B7737360
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirror(s), Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear Performance, Back-Up Camera, Rear Bench Seat, ABS, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Driver Air Ba...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1