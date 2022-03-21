Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Expedition

115,000 KM

Details Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Expedition

2012 Ford Expedition

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 8761772
  2. 8761772
  3. 8761772
  4. 8761772
  5. 8761772
  6. 8761772
  7. 8761772
  8. 8761772
  9. 8761772
  10. 8761772
  11. 8761772
  12. 8761772
  13. 8761772
  14. 8761772
  15. 8761772
  16. 8761772
  17. 8761772
  18. 8761772
  19. 8761772
Contact Seller

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761772
  • Stock #: 421911
  • VIN: 1FMJU2A54CEF19781

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Tow Hooks, Heated Rear Seat(s), ABS, Rear Defrost, Sun/Moonroof, Power Steering, Traction Control, Fog Lamps, Cooled Front Seat(s), CD Player, Premium Sou...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2015 Ford Taurus SEL
 33,522 KM
$19,825 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250 Supe...
 55,148 KM
$79,997 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 115,300 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory