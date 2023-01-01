$10,148+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,148
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2013 Ford Escape
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$10,148
+ taxes & licensing
230,190KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9546538
- Stock #: 42-3521
- VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUC27890
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 230,190 KM
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Power Door Locks, Luggage Rack, Mirror Memory, Cargo Shade, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Driver Ai...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1