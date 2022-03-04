2013 Ford Fusion

$13,921 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 4 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8604971

8604971 Stock #: 42-1501

42-1501 VIN: 3FA6P0H77DR109106

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 102,451 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Passenger...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.