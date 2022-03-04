Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

102,451 KM

Details Features

$13,921

+ tax & licensing
$13,921

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$13,921

+ taxes & licensing

102,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8604971
  • Stock #: 42-1501
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H77DR109106

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 102,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Windows, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Passenger...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

