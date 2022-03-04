2013 Nissan Murano

$15,867 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 7 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8610845

8610845 Stock #: 42-0951

42-0951 VIN: JN8AZ1MW3DW315364

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 128,793 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear A/C, Bucket Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.