Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

124,740 KM

Details Features

$17,375

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,375

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 8545751
  2. 8545751
  3. 8545751
  4. 8545751
  5. 8545751
  6. 8545751
  7. 8545751
  8. 8545751
  9. 8545751
  10. 8545751
  11. 8545751
  12. 8545751
  13. 8545751
  14. 8545751
  15. 8545751
  16. 8545751
  17. 8545751
  18. 8545751
Contact Seller

$17,375

+ taxes & licensing

124,740KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8545751
  • Stock #: U2383
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J97EUA24794

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 124,740 KM

Vehicle Features

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Power Steering, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Pr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 48,696 KM
$45,871 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 73,188 KM
$43,867 + tax & lic
2020 Audi SQ5 Technik
 20 KM
$66,651 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory