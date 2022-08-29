Menu
2014 Ford F-150

267,684 KM

Details Features

$1,153

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
4x4 - Supercrew Fx4 - 145 WB

Location

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

267,684KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9070774
  • Stock #: U2422
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0EKG37686

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 267,684 KM

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Tow Hooks, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirror(s), Four Wheel Drive, Fog Lamps, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, ABS, Passenger Air Bag...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

