Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-350

160,075 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL/King Ranch/Lariat/XLT/Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL/King Ranch/Lariat/XLT/Platinum

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 11479358
  2. 11479358
  3. 11479358
  4. 11479358
  5. 11479358
  6. 11479358
  7. 11479358
  8. 11479358
  9. 11479358
  10. 11479358
  11. 11479358
  12. 11479358
  13. 11479358
  14. 11479358
  15. 11479358
  16. 11479358
  17. 11479358
  18. 11479358
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,075KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT8EEB03932

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 160,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tow Hooks, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Tow Hitch, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, ABS, Intermittent Wipers, A/C, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Embrun, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 94,801 KM $15,795 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Embrun, ON
2018 Honda Pilot Touring 110,123 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Embrun, ON
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i 139,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-350