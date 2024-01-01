$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
137,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPEB4AC2EH868138
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RADIANT SILVER METALLIC, GREY PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear All-Season, Brake Assist, Tires - Front All-Season, Daytim...
