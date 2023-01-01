$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
140,333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9820330
- Stock #: U2469A
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG3FR604667
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 140,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm, SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic Headlamps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphon...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1