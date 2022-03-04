2015 Ford Explorer

$18,890 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8458077

8458077 Stock #: 3534A

3534A VIN: 1FM5K8D85FGB99556

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 193,800 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 3rd Row Seat,AM/FM Stereo,Satellite Radio,WiFi Hotspot,Bucket Seats,Fog Lamps,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Multi-Zone A/C,MP3 Player,Stability Control,Power Door Locks,Auxiliary Audio Input,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,ABS,Power Steering,Climate Control,P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.