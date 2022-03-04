Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

193,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,890

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

XLT

Location

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

193,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8458077
  • Stock #: 3534A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D85FGB99556

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 193,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK?Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.Every retail vehicle new or used purchase from us receives our 5 star package.*Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage**Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance***Key Fob & Remote Replacement****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car*****Nitrogen Filled TiresBuyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether

Vehicle Features

3rd Row Seat,AM/FM Stereo,Satellite Radio,WiFi Hotspot,Bucket Seats,Fog Lamps,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Multi-Zone A/C,MP3 Player,Stability Control,Power Door Locks,Auxiliary Audio Input,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,ABS,Power Steering,Climate Control,P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

