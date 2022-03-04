2015 Ford F-150

$17,976 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8569487

8569487 Stock #: 42-0981

42-0981 VIN: 1FTEX1E84FFC08636

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, ABS, Four Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Conventional Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Bench S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.