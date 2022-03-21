$12,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2016 Ford Focus
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
106,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8672681
- Stock #: 42-1681
- VIN: 1FADP3K21GL327115
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 106,125 KM
Vehicle Features
Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Power Door Locks, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Child Safety Locks, MP3 Play...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1