Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

106,125 KM

Details Features

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 8672681
  2. 8672681
  3. 8672681
  4. 8672681
  5. 8672681
  6. 8672681
  7. 8672681
  8. 8672681
  9. 8672681
  10. 8672681
  11. 8672681
  12. 8672681
  13. 8672681
Contact Seller

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

106,125KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8672681
  • Stock #: 42-1681
  • VIN: 1FADP3K21GL327115

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 106,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Power Door Locks, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Child Safety Locks, MP3 Play...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 42,000 KM
$23,997 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic SED...
 82,000 KM
$18,625 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 64,574 KM
$43,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory