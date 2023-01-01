$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2016 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9824275
- Stock #: 43-069B
- VIN: 3FA6P0T98GR167514
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 82,333 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Telematics, Power Steering, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Telematics, B...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1