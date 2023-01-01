Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Accent

157,423 KM

Details Features

$11,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,150

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 10605216
  2. 10605216
  3. 10605216
  4. 10605216
  5. 10605216
  6. 10605216
  7. 10605216
  8. 10605216
  9. 10605216
  10. 10605216
  11. 10605216
  12. 10605216
  13. 10605216
Contact Seller

$11,150

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605216
  • Stock #: 43-380A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE9GU058712

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 157,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PACIFIC BLUE PEARL, GREY CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Traction Control, Automatic Headlights, Stability Control, AM/FM Stereo, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Trip Computer, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Front Wheel Drive, Driver Vanity M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Lexus UX UX 250H
 128,674 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 132,465 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 49,630 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory