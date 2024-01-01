$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
2016 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
185,219KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7GT4GS184192
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 185,219 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Accent...
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
