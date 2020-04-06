Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Express

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4842063
  • Stock #: 39-1591A
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT4GG374054
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Since changing leadership in 2017, Embrun Ford has been all about ""everything has changed but the name."" That's why we've been named the fastest growing Ford dealer in the region for 2 years and plan on achieving that goal again in order to serve you better. Our fresh new team is focused first on customer service and on being the friendliest Embrun/Russell area car dealership. We want your search for cars in Embrun/Russell area to be as comfortable and stress-free as possible. That's why we've got the Peace of Mind Pledge and are committed to your complete satisfaction. We know that bad customer service can often make or break your car-buying experience, so we aim to give you excellent value and outstanding service in everything that we do. When you're looking for used cars for sale near Embrun, come see the team at Embrun Ford, who offers only highest quality of used cars in Embrun/Russell area. All our cars go through a rigorous inspection process to ensure that they are safe and reliable and meeting our performance standards. We also recondition all our used inventory to new vehicle standards so that the only difference between new and used is the price tag.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

