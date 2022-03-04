Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

172,639 KM

Details Features

$25,932

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

LT

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

172,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497532
  • Stock #: 42-0621
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6HG242091

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 172,639 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

