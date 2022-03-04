$25,932+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,932
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$25,932
+ taxes & licensing
172,639KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8497532
- Stock #: 42-0621
- VIN: 3GCUKREC6HG242091
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 172,639 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1