2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Listing ID: 8458092

8458092 Stock #: 3542A

3542A VIN: 1GNSKBKC7HR235189

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD),Conventional Spare Tire,Lane Keeping Assi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.