2017 Ford Escape

142,500 KM

Details Features

$19,964

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

SE

Location

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

$19,964

+ taxes & licensing

142,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8490974
  • Stock #: 42-0881
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G93HUA85040

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 142,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Tires - Front Performance, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Rear ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

