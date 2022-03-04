Menu
2017 Ford F-150

91,625 KM

Details Features

$35,950

+ tax & licensing
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

2017 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

91,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497528
  • Stock #: 42-1291
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF8HFB71207

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 91,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Assist, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Tow Hooks, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, ABS, Eng...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

