2017 Ford F-350

$65,952 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 6 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9430752

9430752 Stock #: 42-3721

42-3721 VIN: 1FT8W3BT4HEF27810

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 102,691 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternato...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.