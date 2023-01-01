Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

87,499 KM

Details Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2017 Ford Transit Connect

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XL

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

87,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562186
  • Stock #: 42-2461A
  • VIN: NM0LS7E79H1331460

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 87,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Tires - Rear Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Steel Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Assist, Wheel Covers, AM/FM Stereo, Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passeng...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

