2017 Hyundai Elantra

82,415 KM

Details Features

$16,932

+ tax & licensing
$16,932

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$16,932

+ taxes & licensing

82,415KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8497534
  Stock #: 42-0712
  VIN: KMHD84LF0HU249481

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 82,415 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, ABS, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Keyless Start, Rear Defrost, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Door Locks, Sun/Moonroof, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Rear Seat(s), Keyless Entry, MP3 Player...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

