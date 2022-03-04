$26,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,699
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2017 Kia Sportage
2017 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$26,699
+ taxes & licensing
52,538KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8458089
- Stock #: 3553A
- VIN: KNDPNCAC2H7083041
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 52,538 KM
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s),ABS,Heated Mirrors,Rear Spoiler,Power Folding Mirrors,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Variable Speed Intermitt...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1