2017 Kia Sportage

52,538 KM

Details Features

$26,699

+ tax & licensing
$26,699

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$26,699

+ taxes & licensing

52,538KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8458089
  Stock #: 3553A
  VIN: KNDPNCAC2H7083041

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 52,538 KM

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Power Mirror(s),ABS,Heated Mirrors,Rear Spoiler,Power Folding Mirrors,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Variable Speed Intermitt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

