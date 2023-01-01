Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

137,112 KM

$32,995

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Technik

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

137,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494891
  • Stock #: 43-331A
  • VIN: WA1C4AFY0J2181413

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 137,112 KM

All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Traction Control, A/C, Sun/Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

