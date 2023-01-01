2018 Audi SQ5

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 1 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10494891

10494891 Stock #: 43-331A

43-331A VIN: WA1C4AFY0J2181413

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 137,112 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Traction Control, A/C, Sun/Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.