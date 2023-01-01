$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2018 Audi SQ5
2018 Audi SQ5
Technik
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494891
- Stock #: 43-331A
- VIN: WA1C4AFY0J2181413
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 137,112 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Traction Control, A/C, Sun/Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1