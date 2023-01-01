Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

115,650 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 10217799
  2. 10217799
  3. 10217799
  4. 10217799
  5. 10217799
  6. 10217799
  7. 10217799
  8. 10217799
  9. 10217799
  10. 10217799
  11. 10217799
  12. 10217799
  13. 10217799
  14. 10217799
  15. 10217799
  16. 10217799
  17. 10217799
  18. 10217799
  19. 10217799
  20. 10217799
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217799
  • Stock #: 43-274A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J9XJBB82024

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 115,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD), Turbocharged, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Diff...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2022 Ford Escape SEL
 21,451 KM
$37,899 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 149,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 115,650 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory