$29,997
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2018 Ford Edge
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$29,997
+ taxes & licensing
75,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9046033
- Stock #: 42-2691
- VIN: 2FMPK4J82JBB45606
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 75,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Temporary Sp...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1