2018 Ford Edge

75,600 KM

Details Features

$29,997

+ tax & licensing
$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

75,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9046033
  • Stock #: 42-2691
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J82JBB45606

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 75,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Temporary Sp...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

