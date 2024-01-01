Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Escape

94,801 KM

Details Features

$15,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 11477636
  2. 11477636
  3. 11477636
  4. 11477636
  5. 11477636
  6. 11477636
  7. 11477636
  8. 11477636
  9. 11477636
  10. 11477636
  11. 11477636
  12. 11477636
  13. 11477636
Contact Seller

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,801KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD5JUC14518

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 94,801 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD), Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Turbocharged, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Embrun, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL 36,361 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Embrun, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 65,355 KM $19,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Embrun, ON
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i 139,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape