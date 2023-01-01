2018 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 5 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10429848

10429848 Stock #: U3054

U3054 VIN: 1FT7W2B68JEC15222

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 116,557 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (E85) -inc: Flex-Fuel badge on fleet orders only (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Conventional Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.