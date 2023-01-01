Menu
2018 Ford Focus

62,787 KM

$19,999

$19,999

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$19,999

62,787KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217796
  • Stock #: 42-265A
  • VIN: 1FADP3J20JL305194

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 62,787 KM

ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heated Mirrors, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, MP3 Pl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

