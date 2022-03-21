2018 Honda CR-V

$28,997 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 3 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8761778

8761778 Stock #: 42-1941

42-1941 VIN: 2HKRW2H27JH149212

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 90,345 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Defrost, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Spoiler, All Wheel Driv...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.