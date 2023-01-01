$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2018 Nissan Frontier
2018 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9487191
- Stock #: 42-2461
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV7JN723843
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Steering, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hooks, Conventional Spare Tire, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Buck...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1