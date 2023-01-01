Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Frontier

85,000 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9487191
  2. 9487191
  3. 9487191
  4. 9487191
  5. 9487191
  6. 9487191
  7. 9487191
  8. 9487191
  9. 9487191
  10. 9487191
  11. 9487191
  12. 9487191
  13. 9487191
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9487191
  • Stock #: 42-2461
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV7JN723843

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Steering, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, ABS, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hooks, Conventional Spare Tire, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Buck...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 186,578 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 102,691 KM
$65,899 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 26,000 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory