$43,867
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2018 Toyota Tacoma
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$43,867
+ taxes & licensing
73,188KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8528993
- Stock #: U23771
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8JX037528
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 73,188 KM
Vehicle Features
Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front All-Season, Traction Control, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Daytime Running Lights, Sliding Rear Window, Tow ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1