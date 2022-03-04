2018 Toyota Tacoma

$43,867 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 1 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8528993

8528993 Stock #: U23771

U23771 VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8JX037528

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 73,188 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front All-Season, Traction Control, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Daytime Running Lights, Sliding Rear Window, Tow ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.