2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

145,000 KM

Details Features

$22,150

+ tax & licensing
COMFORTLINE

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

145,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605213
  • Stock #: 43-406A
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX2JM106585

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Rear Bench Seat, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Rear Spoiler, Climate Control, Premium Synthetic Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lamps,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

