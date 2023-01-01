$22,150+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,150
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$22,150
+ taxes & licensing
145,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10605213
- Stock #: 43-406A
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX2JM106585
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Rear Bench Seat, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Rear Spoiler, Climate Control, Premium Synthetic Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lamps,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1