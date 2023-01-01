Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9764953
  2. 9764953
  3. 9764953
  4. 9764953
  5. 9764953
  6. 9764953
  7. 9764953
  8. 9764953
  9. 9764953
  10. 9764953
  11. 9764953
  12. 9764953
  13. 9764953
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9764953
  • Stock #: 43-049A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR697418

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Ford Escape SEL
 42,000 KM
$26,799 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 138,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 85,487 KM
$30,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory