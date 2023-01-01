$26,153+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,153
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$26,153
+ taxes & licensing
32,986KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9546541
- Stock #: U2461
- VIN: 2FMPK3J96KBB83005
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 32,986 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD), Turbocharged, Power Steering, Front Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1