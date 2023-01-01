Menu
2019 Ford Escape

10,300 KM

Details Features

$28,355

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
SEL

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

10,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9695539
  • Stock #: U2469
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD7KUC11244

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 10,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD), Tires - Rear Performance, Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Turbocha...

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

