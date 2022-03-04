$45,871+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,871
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2019 Ford Explorer
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$45,871
+ taxes & licensing
48,696KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8540078
- Stock #: 42-1251
- VIN: 1FM5K8D85KGB18419
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 48,696 KM
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged, Auxiliary Audio Input, A/C, Remote Engine Start, Traction Control, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Fog Lamps, Power Door Locks, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1