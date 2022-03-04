Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

48,696 KM

Details Features

$45,871

+ tax & licensing
$45,871

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$45,871

+ taxes & licensing

48,696KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8540078
  Stock #: 42-1251
  VIN: 1FM5K8D85KGB18419

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 48,696 KM

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Auxiliary Audio Input, A/C, Remote Engine Start, Traction Control, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defrost, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Fog Lamps, Power Door Locks, Four Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors...

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

