2019 Ford F-150

116,290 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum

2019 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9824278
  • Stock #: 43-069A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E50KFB21948

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 116,290 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hooks, Conventional Spare Tire, Intermitten...

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

