$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 2 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9824278

9824278 Stock #: 43-069A

43-069A VIN: 1FTEW1E50KFB21948

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 116,290 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hooks, Conventional Spare Tire, Intermitten...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.