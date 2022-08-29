Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

118,596 KM

Details Features

$76,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$76,997

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW 4X4 - CREW CAB SRW LIMITED- 160 WB

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW 4X4 - CREW CAB SRW LIMITED- 160 WB

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9026521
  2. 9026521
  3. 9026521
  4. 9026521
  5. 9026521
  6. 9026521
  7. 9026521
  8. 9026521
  9. 9026521
  10. 9026521
  11. 9026521
  12. 9026521
  13. 9026521
Contact Seller

$76,997

+ taxes & licensing

118,596KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9026521
  • Stock #: 42-2771
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KEE47907

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 118,596 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, Conventi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 111,150 KM
$37,997 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 118,596 KM
$76,997 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 136,800 KM
$11,121 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory