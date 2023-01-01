Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

80,100 KM

Details Features

$22,893

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

XLT

Location

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

80,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9764956
  • Stock #: U3007
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH5KLA13909

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 80,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A BASE, Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Tow Hooks, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Daytime...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

