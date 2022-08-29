$37,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,997
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2019 Honda Odyssey
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$37,997
+ taxes & licensing
111,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9026524
- Stock #: 42-2841
- VIN: 5FNRL6H68KB502852
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 111,150 KM
Vehicle Features
ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Liftgate, Intermittent Wipers, Sun/Moonroof, Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost, Third Passenger Door, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Pow...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1