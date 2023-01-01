2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$26,650 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 4 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10029486

10029486 Stock #: 43-075A

43-075A VIN: JF2GTANC1KH341623

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 68,495 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Power Steering, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front Performance, Fog...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.