$26,650+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,650
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$26,650
+ taxes & licensing
68,495KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10029486
- Stock #: 43-075A
- VIN: JF2GTANC1KH341623
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 68,495 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Power Steering, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Tires - Front Performance, Fog...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1