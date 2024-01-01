$21,994+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
2020 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$21,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,741KM
VIN 1FMCU9H96LUC00981
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 99,741 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, Rear Spoiler, Requires Subscription, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Liftgate, Temporary Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, MP3 Player, Power Mirror(s), Steering Wheel Audio C...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
