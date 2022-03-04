2020 Ford Escape

$41,910 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 0 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8604968

8604968 Stock #: 42-1381

42-1381 VIN: 1FMCU9J91LUB50968

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 24,093 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and SelectShift w/paddle shifters (STD), Turbocharged, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, Po...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.