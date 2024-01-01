Menu
2020 Ford F-150

54,969 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT

2020 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,969KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP6LFB73536

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 54,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD), Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, Auxiliary Audio Input, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tow Hooks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, ABS, Intermitte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE for sale in Embrun, ON
2020 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 108,121 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG for sale in Embrun, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 130,791 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Embrun, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 166,201 KM $15,895 + tax & lic

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-443-2985

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2020 Ford F-150