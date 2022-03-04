Menu
2020 Ford F-150

26,741 KM

Details Features

$54,930

+ tax & licensing
$54,930

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

2020 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$54,930

+ taxes & licensing

26,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497530
  • Stock #: 42-0711
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E48LKF41834

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 26,741 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio, Power Steering, Four Wheel Drive, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tow Hooks, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Brake ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

