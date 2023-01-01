Menu
2020 Ford F-250

87,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494903
  • Stock #: U3065
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT2LEE13254

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

