$36,795+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
Used
67,841KM
VIN 1FTER4FH9LLA07144
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 67,841 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Rear Defrost, Power Steering, Turbocharged, Power Mirror(s), Aluminum Wheels, Daytime Running Lights, Intermittent Wipers, ABS, Power Door Locks, Tow Hooks, Automatic Headlights, Four Wheel...
2020 Ford Ranger